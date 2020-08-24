Always wanted your name on the CFL’s Grey Cup? Now’s your chance

Send this page to someone via email

For those who have always wanted to see their own name on the Canadian Football League’s biggest prize, there’s now an opportunity to do so.

The CFL announced Monday that it will allow fans the “unique opportunity” to have their names etched on a new base for the Grey Cup, called the Grey Cup Fan Base.

For a fee, fans can have their names inscribed on the new base, which will hold the Grey Cup trophy at all public appearances.

The new, permanent display base of the CFL’s Grey Cup. CFL/Handout

That fee is $349 for season ticket holders until Aug. 30. Starting Aug. 31, the fee goes up to $399 and all fans can participate.

Story continues below advertisement

The base will be made from Canadian maple and aluminum.

“The Grey Cup Fan Base is a great innovative idea that is supported by the players as a way to connect our passionate fans even closer to our game,” said Solomon Elimimian, president of the CFL Player’s Association.

Read more: CFL 2020 season officially cancelled

“It not only recognizes and celebrates our fans, but it connects our players, our fans, and the teams across the league in a meaningful way. This fan support initiative will help us through 2020 and into 2021 as we look to come back stronger than ever before.”

For more information, fans can visit greycupfanbase.ca.

1:05 CFL announces 2020 season officially cancelled CFL announces 2020 season officially cancelled