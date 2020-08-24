Coronavirus: 1 new case in Northumberland County; no changes in Haliburton County, Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

One new case of the novel coronavirus was reported in Northumberland County on Monday.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, the county now has 31 cases — one more since its last update issued Wednesday.

However, 30 of those cases are resolved — one more since Friday. Two of the cases required hospitalized care.

Total cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes remain unchanged at 177. There were no new resolved cases. Eleven cases required hospitalized care.

All 15 cases in Haliburton County have been resolved. One of the cases required hospitalized care.

Of the health unit’s 223 cases overall, 202 are deemed resolved — which is approximately 91 per cent of cases.

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

One in the City of Kawartha Lakes (down three since Friday)

Zero in Haliburton County (down one since Friday)

Three in Northumberland County (down one since Friday)

Since the pandemic was declared in March, 32 residents in the health unit’s jurisdiction have died of COVID-19 complications — all in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the deaths were associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

