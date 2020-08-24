Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: 1 new case in Northumberland County; no changes in Haliburton County, Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 2:15 pm
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Northumberland County on Monday. The Canadian Press

One new case of the novel coronavirus was reported in Northumberland County on Monday.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, the county now has 31 cases — one more since its last update issued Wednesday.

Read more: Coronavirus — City of Kawartha Lakes estimating $500,000 pandemic-related costs for 2020

However, 30 of those cases are resolved — one more since Friday. Two of the cases required hospitalized care.

Total cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes remain unchanged at 177. There were no new resolved cases. Eleven cases required hospitalized care.

Kawartha Lakes Police Service questioned over use of COVID-19 database
Kawartha Lakes Police Service questioned over use of COVID-19 database

All 15 cases in Haliburton County have been resolved. One of the cases required hospitalized care.

Of the health unit’s 223 cases overall, 202 are deemed resolved — which is approximately 91 per cent of cases.

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

  • One  in the City of Kawartha Lakes (down three since Friday)
  • Zero in Haliburton County (down one since Friday)
  • Three in Northumberland County (down one since Friday)

Since the pandemic was declared in March, 32 residents in the health unit’s jurisdiction have died of COVID-19 complications — all in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the deaths were associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

 

 

CoronavirusCOVID-19City of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesNorthumberland CountyHaliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health UnitHKPRDHUHaliburton County
