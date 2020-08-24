4 new cases of coronavirus reported in Waterloo Region, total rises to 1,441

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported four new positive tests for the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 1,441.

Monday’s number is the tally spread over three days as the agency does not update its numbers over the weekend.

There were 13 new cases over the past seven days, dropping the rolling seven-day average to just under two.

There were no new deaths reported on Monday but on Friday, Waterloo Public Health had announced the region’s first new death since July 17.

The agency said that a man in his 70s, who was a resident of the Golden Years Nursing & Retirement Centre in Cambridge, had died.

It was the first time a resident of a nursing home in the area had died since June.

Waterloo Public Health says the home remains in outbreak status, though no other staff or residents have tested positive as part of the current outbreak.

Two more people were cleared of the virus in Waterloo Region raising the total number of resolved cases to 1,281.

There are currently 40 active COVID-19 cases in the area, including two people who are in hospital.

Ontario reported 105 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 41,507.

Monday’s case count is a slight decrease from Sunday, which saw 115 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,798 as one new death was reported.

