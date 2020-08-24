Menu

Canada

St. Marys Quarry shuts down for search for missing Kitchener-Waterloo man

By Kelly Wang Global News
A Stratford Police vehicle parked in front of St. Mary's quarry.
A Stratford Police vehicle parked in front of St. Mary's quarry. @SPSmediaoffice / Twitter

The OPP dive team is set to begin recovery efforts for a Kitchener-Waterloo man who went missing while snorkelling at the St. Marys Quarry Sunday evening, according to the Town of St. Marys.

The town first reported the drowning incident Sunday.

Read more: Blasting at Napanee, Ont., quarry concerns nearby residents — ‘It was never this big before’

At around 5 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call at the swimming quarry.

A 65-year-old man from the Kitchener-Waterloo area was snorkelling in the water. His family reported him missing.

Lifeguards immediately began a search while 911 was called.

The town says the search was called off around 6:30 p.m., with no luck of finding the man.

They say the OPP dive team will be on scene Monday mid-morning to begin recovery efforts.

The quarry is closed until further notice.

More to come.

