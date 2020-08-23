Menu

Crime

Man wanted by police in connection with 2 TTC indecent exposure investigations

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 23, 2020 7:24 pm
Police released a photo of a suspect wanted in two indecent exposure investigations.
Police released a photo of a suspect wanted in two indecent exposure investigations. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say officers are looking to identify a man wanted in connection with two TTC indecent exposure investigations.

According to a statement issued Sunday afternoon by police, the investigations surround incidents earlier in August on a bus and on a subway train.

On Aug. 3, investigators alleged a man got on a TTC bus in the Sentinel Road and Finch Avenue West area, sat across from a woman on the bus, exposed himself and “performed an indecent act.” The suspect reportedly got off the bus and left on a bicycle.

Story continues below advertisement

Eight days later, police alleged the man from the earlier incident got on a subway train, sat across from a woman, exposed himself and “performed an indecent act” near Downsview Park station. The suspect reportedly got off the train at Finch West station.

Trending Stories

The suspect was described as being between 22 and 30 years old, standing between five-foot-five and five-foot-six and having a stocky build with dyed red-and-orange hair. He was also seen wearing a face mask.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTTC CrimeTTC indecent exposureTTC indecent exposure investigations
