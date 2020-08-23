Menu

Sports

Former FC Edmonton captain passes away after battle with cancer

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted August 23, 2020 7:57 pm
Former FC Edmonton captain Chris Kooy has passed away form cancer.
Former FC Edmonton captain Chris Kooy has passed away form cancer. Soccer Canada, Credit

FC Edmonton said the first captain in its history has passed away.

The club posted on social media Sunday that Chris Kooy lost his battle with cancer.

“Please join us in sending thoughts, sympathy, & love to Sandy & Sloan in their grief to help them through this difficult time as we say goodbye to our first skipper, Chris Kooy, who has passed after his courageous battle with cancer,” FC Edmonton tweeted.

Kooy was with FC Edmonton from 2011 to 2013.

The Saskatoon native also played for the Calgary Callies in the Alberta Major Soccer League, where he won National Club Championships in 2003, 2007 and 2008.

Kooy was 38-years-old at the time of his passing.

