All 8 CPL teams back training after FC Edmonton gets green light to practise

All eight Canadian Premier League teams will be back training Thursday in the wake of FC Edmonton getting the green light from local government and health authorities.

Edmonton will begin voluntary training sessions at Clarke Stadium on Thursday.

“The team is excited to get back on the pitch but my priority still remains to do this as safely as possible for the players, staff, and their families,” FC Edmonton coach Jeff Paulus said in a statement.

Defending champion Forge FC and Cavalry FC resumed training Monday in Hamilton and Calgary, respectively.

HFX Wanderers FC, Pacific FC, York 9 FC, Valour FC and expansion Atletico Ottawa resumed training last week.

The eight-team CPL is taking a phased approach in its return to training, starting with non-contact individual and then small group workouts with players and staff observing safety protocols and physical distancing measures.

The CPL was scheduled to start its second season on April 11 but postponed the kickoff on March 20, due to the global pandemic.

The league is looking at a tournament to kick off the revamped 2020 season in July with Prince Edward Island and Vancouver Island leading candidates to host.

