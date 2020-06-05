Canadian Premier League announces proposed strategy for revised 2020 season

Many details still need to be ironed out, but the Canadian Premier League has announced that its owners, clubs and player leadership have unanimously agreed on the structure and concept of a proposed strategy for a revised 2020 season.

The 2020 season, the second year of the national soccer leagues existence, was postponed on March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from the CPL did not provide any details on what the season would look like in terms of the number of games that will be played, when the campaign would kick off, where games would be played and whether or not fans will be allowed to attend matches.

“Our position since we began the journey of building the League from the ground up has been to work together,” said David Clanachan, Canadian Premier League Commissioner.

“We started this process behind the scenes many weeks ago … on the many details and protocols required to safely return to the field of play, and potential opportunities that may emerge. This led to the next step of a collaborative discussion with the players this week.”

The CPL, which has franchises in cities such as Hamilton, Toronto and Calgary, says the next step will be to engage with its fans and partners to find a solution for the 2020 season.

“It’s been gratifying and rewarding to see how much collective enthusiasm and co-operation there has been, and we have landed in an excellent and unanimous position with our clubs and club player leadership,” said Clanachan.

“As a player, I think the ultimate goal is to get back to playing as soon as possible but under the right conditions,” said Forge FC Captain, Kyle Bekker.

“This unique situation has opened the door for us as players to have open and honest direct lines of communication with the league. We value being a part of this conversation and look forward to finding the best solution possible in getting back on the field.”