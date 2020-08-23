Quebec reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 74 new COVID-19 cases today while patients in hospital and intensive care declined.

Health authorities say the latest confirmed infections brings the total to 61,673 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department has also added one more death for which the date in unknown, bringing the total to 5,740.

The province says 54,682 people have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations are down seven to 117, of which 14 remain in intensive care — a decrease of two from the previous day.

The province conducted 15,599 tests on Friday, the last day for which figures were available.

