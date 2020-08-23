Menu

Health

Quebec reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

By Staff The Canadian Press
A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal North, Sunday, May 10, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal North, Sunday, May 10, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec is reporting 74 new COVID-19 cases today while patients in hospital and intensive care declined.

Health authorities say the latest confirmed infections brings the total to 61,673 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department has also added one more death for which the date in unknown, bringing the total to 5,740.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: number of new cases in Quebec surpasses 100

The province says 54,682 people have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations are down seven to 117, of which 14 remain in intensive care — a decrease of two from the previous day.

The province conducted 15,599 tests on Friday, the last day for which figures were available.

