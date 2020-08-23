Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

19-year-old arrested after boat went up in flames in Port Stanley: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Const. Troy Carlson said the boat fire happened around 11:45 p.m. and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. .
Const. Troy Carlson said the boat fire happened around 11:45 p.m. and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. . Luke Durda/Provided

Elgin County OPP say a 19-year-old male has been arrested after a boat went up in flames Saturday night in Port Stanley.

Const. Troy Carlson said the boat fire happened around 11:45 p.m. and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Read more: Trio rescued after boat catches fire off Hamilton’s Van Wagners Beach

Officers spoke to several witnesses nearby, and some said they saw a person leaving the boat.

Trending Stories

“We were able to locate that person in Port Stanley, so we currently have a 19-year-old in custody under arrest, and charges are pending,” Carlson said.

Damage is estimated to be around $750,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.

Boat fire rescue caught on camera
Boat fire rescue caught on camera
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireOPPBoatElgin Countyfire investigationElginboat firePort StanleyFire BoatOPP fireBoat fire investigationPort Stanley fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers