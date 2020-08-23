19-year-old arrested after boat went up in flames in Port Stanley: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Elgin County OPP say a 19-year-old male has been arrested after a boat went up in flames Saturday night in Port Stanley.

Const. Troy Carlson said the boat fire happened around 11:45 p.m. and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Officers spoke to several witnesses nearby, and some said they saw a person leaving the boat.

“We were able to locate that person in Port Stanley, so we currently have a 19-year-old in custody under arrest, and charges are pending,” Carlson said.

Damage is estimated to be around $750,000.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.

