19-year-old arrested after boat went up in flames in Port Stanley: OPP

Elgin County OPP say a 19-year-old male has been arrested after a boat went up in flames Saturday night in Port Stanley.
Const. Troy Carlson said the boat fire happened around 11:45 p.m. and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
Officers spoke to several witnesses nearby, and some said they saw a person leaving the boat.
“We were able to locate that person in Port Stanley, so we currently have a 19-year-old in custody under arrest, and charges are pending,” Carlson said.
Damage is estimated to be around $750,000.
The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.
