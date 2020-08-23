Man drowns in Oka National Park after falling from a paddle board

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a man in his 20s who fell from a paddle board in Oka National Park was found in Lac des Deux-Montagnes in the lower Laurentians.

Divers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) made the discovery in the early afternoon on Sunday, reported Sergeant Marie-Michèle Moore.

The man and a friend were on paddle boards when, for reasons not yet known, they fell into the water.

Police received a call about individuals in distress in Oka National Park at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: Body of missing 4-year-old girl found in neighbour’s pool near Quebec City

When they arrived at the scene, one of the two young men had been rescued by boaters, but the other went under and did not resurface.

Story continues below advertisement

They weren’t wearing life jackets.

The Canadian Coast Guard, patrol boats and the fire department in the area had started the search on Saturday.