Carmi Creek wildfire considered held, but area restriction in place

The Carmi Creek wildfire is now considered as being held.

The 60-hectare blaze is burning approximately eight kilometres west of Beaverdell in B.C.’s Boundary region.

The lightning-caused fire was discovered on Aug. 18, and was one of three fires in close proximity to each other.

“The Carmi Creek wildfire is now classified as being held, which means that sufficient suppression action has been taken that the fire is not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions,” BC Wildfire Service said in a press release.

“Crews continue working within the fire perimeter with the support of heavy equipment and helicopters.”

The two other fires were the Solomon Mountain fire, at 23.5 hectares, and the Tuzo Creek spot fire.

Both of those are classified as being under control.

The Carmi Creek fire, though, has an area restriction around it. To view the area restriction, click here.

The area restriction includes the area beginning at the junction of the Carmi Creek Forest Service Road (FSR) and the Kettle Valley Rail Trail heading east, following and including the Carmi Creek FSR to the junction with the Tuzo Creek Eugene FSR.

This restriction then continues southeast on, and includes the Tuzo Creek Eugene FSR, heading northwest at the Eugene 2100 road heading to intersect Saunier Creek, then north following Saunier Creek drainage, heading southeast following the Kettle Valley Rail Trail back to the point of commencement.

The Kettle Valley Rail Trail is not included in the area restriction.

