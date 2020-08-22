Châteauguay man seriously injured by gunfire Saturday

A man was seriously injured by gunshot Saturday morning in Châteauguay, Que.
Police officers from the Châteauguay Police Department were called to de la Commune park after a witness claimed to have heard gunshots, said Sûreté du Québec officer Stéphane Tremblay.
Officers found a man in his 30s seriously injured. The man was immediately taken to the hospital.
No arrests have been made to date, said Tremblay.
Given the nature of the event, the investigation was transferred to provincial police.
