Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Châteauguay man seriously injured by gunfire Saturday

By Staff The Canadian Press
A Sûreté du Québec crest on a police cruiser.
A Sûreté du Québec crest on a police cruiser. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

A man was seriously injured by gunshot Saturday morning in Châteauguay, Que.

Police officers from the Châteauguay Police Department were called to de la Commune park after a witness claimed to have heard gunshots, said Sûreté du Québec officer Stéphane Tremblay.

Officers found a man in his 30s seriously injured. The man was immediately taken to the hospital.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Shooting in Old Montreal overnight injures two men

No arrests have been made to date, said Tremblay.

Given the nature of the event, the investigation was transferred to provincial police.

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
ShootingSureté du QuébecChateauguayGunshotsman injuredStéphane TremblayChateauguay Police Departmentde la Commune park
Flyers
More weekly flyers