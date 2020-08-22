Shooting in Old Montreal overnight injures two men

Send this page to someone via email

Two men in their 30s were shot near a bar in Montreal overnight, according to police.

The incident occurred in Old Montreal on St-Paul Street between Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Saint-François-Xavier Street at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The men, aged 32 and 37, were wounded in the upper body and were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“The individuals are (also) known to police,” said Montreal police spokesperson Julien Levesque.

No arrests have been made in the case.

A security perimeter was set up on St-Paul Street and Saint-François-Xavier Saturday morning and was lifted at approximately 6:30 a.m.

The investigation continues.