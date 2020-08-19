Fugitive wanted for two Montreal homicides arrested in Trois-Rivières: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Trois-Rivières have arrested the wanted suspect whom authorities believe committed two murders in Montreal in early August.

Claude Charbonneau, 61, was arrested just before noon on Wednesday and officers say he did not resist his arrest.

Charbonneau is the primary suspect in two murders committed in Montreal on Aug. 4 and 6 in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce (CDN-NDG) areas.

The man was first deemed an important witness by authorities and later announced as the primary suspect in both homicides.

The first case involved an 80-year-old man who was found seriously injured inside a building on Benny Avenue near Sherbrooke Street West in NDG on Aug. 4.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition before being declared dead. Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said the man’s body showed signs of a violent assault.

According to police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle, the investigation into the 80-year-old man’s death led officers to an apartment on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard East near the Grande-Allée intersection in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Aug. 6.

There, investigators found the body of a 68-year-old man with head injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charbonneau is expected to appear in court on Thursday to face two charges of the first degree murder of both victims.

— with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and Olivia O’Malley

