Environment

Edmonton Big Bin event returns following COVID-19 postponement

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted August 22, 2020 5:14 pm
Edmonton hosts a Big Bin event for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown many events around the city, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Edmonton hosts a Big Bin event for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown many events around the city, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Julien Fournier, Global News

Edmonton hosted the first in a series of Big Bin events at the west parking lot at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday.

The Big Bin events were postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Spring cleaning or spring dumping? City wants you to be mindful of where you dump your junk

The event allows residents to drop off large household items such as mattresses and appliances that normally would be too large for curbside pickup.

The items are disposed in an environmentally friendly manner at no cost to residents.

READ MORE: Edmonton recycling facility reopens after COVID-19 outbreak

The Big Bin events are being held throughout August and September at locations around Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents must unload their own vehicles, maintain physical distancing and are encouraged to wear a mask as part of the COVID-19 safety measures.

 

