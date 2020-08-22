Edmonton Big Bin event returns following COVID-19 postponement

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton hosted the first in a series of Big Bin events at the west parking lot at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday.

The Big Bin events were postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event allows residents to drop off large household items such as mattresses and appliances that normally would be too large for curbside pickup.

The items are disposed in an environmentally friendly manner at no cost to residents.

The Big Bin events are being held throughout August and September at locations around Edmonton.

Residents must unload their own vehicles, maintain physical distancing and are encouraged to wear a mask as part of the COVID-19 safety measures.