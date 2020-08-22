Menu

20-year-old woman killed in rollover crash: Manitoba RCMP

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted August 22, 2020 12:44 pm
File / Global News

A 20-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning.

Manitoba RCMP say they were called to a report of a collision at about 10:15 a.m. on the Keeseekoowenin First Nation.

Investigators believe the woman driving the vehicle lost control in a curve. The vehicle entered the ditch and rolled.

Police say the woman, who lived in the community, was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Yellowhead RCMP, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

