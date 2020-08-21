No help from weather expected in fight against big wildfire in B.C.’s Kootenays

Send this page to someone via email

The largest wildfire burning in B.C. is considered to be out of control, and firefighters are being challenged by steep, rocky terrain and weather.

Burning in the Kootenays, the Doctor Creek wildfire was estimated on Friday at 3,000 hectares.

It is located approximately 25 km southwest of Canal Flats, a village that’s about an hour’s drive north of Cranbrook.

The #BCWildfire Service continues to respond to the Doctor Creek Wildfire (N21257) located 25 km SW of #CanalFlats. The fire is currently estimated to be roughly 400 ha in size and is displaying aggressive fire behaviour (1/3). pic.twitter.com/C8LeFTunKJ — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 20, 2020

The fire is believed to be lightning-caused, with BC Wildfire Service information officer Jody Lucius noting that 40 firefighters are on scene, along with five helicopters.

The fire’s size is an estimate, added Lucius, stating crews haven’t been able to get a good read because of smoke, and the visibility challenge it causes.

Warm weather and no rain are in the immediate forecast for the Kootenays. Environment Canada is calling for mainly sunny skies through to Tuesday, with highs ranging around 27 degrees.

“We are seeing a bit of wind today. It is quite warm as well,” Lucius said of the weather.

“So we do expect that could challenge firefighting efforts today if the predicted winds do come through.”

Lucius continued, saying, “going into the weekend, we are expecting the weather to continue to be quite dry. However, we are expecting some cooler temperatures, so we are hoping that will help with the firefight.”

