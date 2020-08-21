Video shows chicken being chased across the street in Regina’s Albert Park

Send this page to someone via email

Why did the chicken cross the road? A video taken on Thursday shows the bird was running away from a cat in Regina’s Albert Park.

The footage is being circulated on Harbour Landing Neighbourhood’s Facebook Page and has nearly 2,000 views as of Friday afternoon.

Dan Thibault, who took the video and posted it to social media, said he was on his way out of the house when he saw a cat chasing the chicken across Gordon Road.

“It was about 6 a.m. yesterday morning on my way to the golf course. I look over at the sidewalk on the north side of Ring Road and saw a chicken with a cat lurking behind,” Thibault said.

“I’m thinking what the heck is going on?”

Thibault was driving at the time and quickly turned around to get video footage.

“Now, the chicken is trying to cross Gordon Road, he’s at the median and again, the cat is right behind it,” Thibault said.

“I walk towards it to get closer for some pictures and the cat backs off a little bit. The chicken flutters across the street and ends up in somebody’s yard.”

He said it was something he never expected to see inside city limits.

“It was an interesting thing to see in Albert Park,” Thibault laughed. “I’m sure that was a house cat (chasing the chicken) that got away from somebody because it looks like it is an expensive one.”

Chickens however, are not allowed to live within city limits.

“The City of Regina does not allow livestock to be kept in the city unless they are as part of a public agricultural exhibition or exposition operation or agricultural fair,” a city spokesperson said.

“Under the Bylaw, chickens would be considered livestock and not allowed.”

As for what happened to the chicken, Thibault isn’t sure as he was in a rush to get to the golf course.