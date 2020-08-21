38-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Shediac, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after a man on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle in Shediac, N.B.

RCMP say officers responded to reports of a crash in a parking lot on Main Street on Aug. 11.

When officers arrived, both the suspect and the victim had left the scene on foot, however, the vehicle and bicycle were both left at the scene.

The victim, a 45-year-old man from Shediac, was found a short time later at a residence. He was transported to the hospital where he was treated for undisclosed injuries.

Police say on Aug. 20, shortly after 9:30 a.m., a 38-year-old man, believed to have been the driver of the car, was arrested without incident at a home on Providence Street in Shediac.

Shawn Cormier appeared in court on Aug. 21, by tele-remand and was formally charged with attempted murder.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Aug. 25, at 1:30 p.m., for a bail hearing.

Police believe that it was not a random incident.

Their investigation is ongoing.