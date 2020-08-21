Calgary man wins $1M Western Max prize

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man is now $1 million richer after purchasing a winning ticket for the June 30 Western Max draw.

Ijaz Khan bought the ticket from a Wing’s Food Store at 1-735 Ranchland Boulevard N.W., and couldn’t believe his luck when he returned to that same store to check his numbers.

“I just went numb,” Khan said. “I was in total shock.”

Khan said he scanned the ticket more than once to make sure what he was seeing was correct, and then he asked staff to confirm the news that he was in fact a millionaire.

Once it’s safe to do so, Khan said he plans to spend some of his windfall on travelling, but until the COVID-19 pandemic eases, he’ll keep the money in a safe place.

“I’m going to put it in the bank.”

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation said Khan is the eighth Calgarian to claim a lottery prize of a million dollars or more so far in 2020.