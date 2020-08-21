Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Calgary man wins $1M Western Max prize

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 12:56 pm
Ijaz Khan is photographed after winning $1 million prize from the Western Max draw on June 30.
Ijaz Khan is photographed after winning $1 million prize from the Western Max draw on June 30. Western Canada Lottery Corporation

A Calgary man is now $1 million richer after purchasing a winning ticket for the June 30 Western Max draw.

Ijaz Khan bought the ticket from a Wing’s Food Store at 1-735 Ranchland Boulevard N.W., and couldn’t believe his luck when he returned to that same store to check his numbers.

“I just went numb,” Khan said. “I was in total shock.”

Read more: Calgary man wins $6M on Lotto 6/49 bought at northeast Circle K

Khan said he scanned the ticket more than once to make sure what he was seeing was correct, and then he asked staff to confirm the news that he was in fact a millionaire.

Trending Stories

Once it’s safe to do so, Khan said he plans to spend some of his windfall on travelling, but until the COVID-19 pandemic eases, he’ll keep the money in a safe place.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m going to put it in the bank.”

Read more: Calgary man claims $1M Lotto Max maxmillions prize

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation said Khan is the eighth Calgarian to claim a lottery prize of a million dollars or more so far in 2020.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Western Canada Lottery CorporationCalgary lotto winnerAlberta Western Max winnerCalgary Million dollar lottery winnerCalgary Western Max winnerCanada Western MaxIjaz KhanIjaz Khan lotto winnerWestern Max winner
Flyers
More weekly flyers