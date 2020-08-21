Ottawa sees large jump in coronavirus cases, with 36 new cases and 1 new death

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa has seen a large jump in COVID-19 on Friday, according to Ottawa Public Health.

The city recorded 36 new cases of the virus Friday afternoon, and one new death.

These cases made up the majority of the 131 cases recorded across the province, with Toronto recording 25 cases and the Peel Region recording 21 cases.

In total, 2,794 cases have been identified in Ottawa since the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of 266.

There are currently only six people hospitalized with the virus in the city and no people in an intensive care unit.

