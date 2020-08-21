Menu

Canada

Ottawa sees large jump in coronavirus cases, with 36 new cases and 1 new death

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 12:59 pm
Ottawa Public Health is recording 36 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the city Friday, and one new death.
Ottawa Public Health is recording 36 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the city Friday, and one new death. The Canadian Press

Ottawa has seen a large jump in COVID-19  on Friday, according to Ottawa Public Health.

The city recorded 36 new cases of the virus Friday afternoon, and one new death.

Read more: Ontario reports 131 new coronavirus cases, some missing data from Thursday included

These cases made up the majority of the 131 cases recorded across the province, with Toronto recording 25 cases and the Peel Region recording 21 cases.

In total, 2,794 cases have been identified in Ottawa since the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of 266.

There are currently only six people hospitalized with the virus in the city and no people in an intensive care unit.

