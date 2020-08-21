2 new coronavirus cases reported in New Brunswick Friday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials are reporting two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.

One involves an individual between the ages of 20 and 29 in the Bathurst region and is related to international travel. They are self-isolating.

The other individual is between the ages of 50 and 59 in the Fredericton region. The case is related to travel and is linked to a previously announced case.

All close contacts of this case are already self-isolating, the province said in a press release.

In total, there have been 188 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and 178 recoveries.

There are now 8 active cases in the province and there have been two deaths, both in the Campbellton region.

The province says no New Brunswickers are currently in hospital due to the virus.

New Brunswick’s state of emergency order has also been officially renewed under the province’s Emergency Measures Act.

