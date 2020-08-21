Menu

2 new coronavirus cases reported in New Brunswick Friday

By Alexander Quon Global News
New Brunswick health officials are reporting two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.

One involves an individual between the ages of 20 and 29 in the Bathurst region and is related to international travel. They are self-isolating.

The other individual is between the ages of 50 and 59 in the Fredericton region. The case is related to travel and is linked to a previously announced case.

Read more: New Brunswick declares salmonella outbreak after 13 confirmed cases, 2 under investigation

All close contacts of this case are already self-isolating, the province said in a press release.

In total, there have been 188 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and 178 recoveries.

Coronavirus: New Brunswick to offer voluntary COVID-19 testing for school staff, teachers
There are now 8 active cases in the province and there have been two deaths, both in the Campbellton region.

The province says no New Brunswickers are currently in hospital due to the virus.

Read more: New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases; updates rules on social distancing

New Brunswick’s state of emergency order has also been officially renewed under the province’s Emergency Measures Act.

