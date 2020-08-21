20-year-old man charged with 1st-degree murder in July west-end shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have charged a 20-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man at the end of July.

Emergency services were called to the area of Jane Street and Woolner Avenue at around 10:15 p.m. on July 10.

Officers said five people were injured as a suspect vehicle entered a plaza parking lot and shots were fired.

One of the victims, later identified as 20-year-old Mohamed Sow of Toronto, was driven to the hospital prior to the ambulance arriving, police said.

He died in hospital.

On Friday, police arrested 20-year-old Malique Francis-Taylor.

He is charged with first-degree murder.

Francis-Taylor was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

—With files from Ryan Rocca

Mohamed Sow. Submitted / Victim's family