Crime

20-year-old man charged with 1st-degree murder in July west-end shooting

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 10:42 am
Toronto police respond to 6 shooting calls in 12 hours
WATCH (JULY 2020): More gun violence took place overnight across Toronto. Meanwhile, Toronto police confirm two victims from separate shootings on Friday have died.

Toronto police say they have charged a 20-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man at the end of July.

Emergency services were called to the area of Jane Street and Woolner Avenue at around 10:15 p.m. on July 10.

Read more: 2 Toronto shootings turn fatal as victims die in hospital

Officers said five people were injured as a suspect vehicle entered a plaza parking lot and shots were fired.

One of the victims, later identified as 20-year-old Mohamed Sow of Toronto, was driven to the hospital prior to the ambulance arriving, police said.

He died in hospital.

Read more: 5 people injured, 1 in critical condition, after shooting in Toronto’s west end

On Friday, police arrested 20-year-old Malique Francis-Taylor.

He is charged with first-degree murder.

Francis-Taylor was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

With files from Ryan Rocca

Mohamed Sow
Mohamed Sow. Submitted / Victim's family
