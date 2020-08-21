Toddler in life-threatening condition after falling in Calgary pool

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police said a toddler was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition Thursday after an incident at a park pool.

Police said a three-year-old girl was running at Prairie Winds Park when she fell, hit her head and ended up in the wading pool.

Emergency crews were called to the park after receiving a call regarding a child in medical distress at around 4:30 p.m.

Employees and bystanders at the pool pulled the girl out of the water and began CPR before first responders arrived, EMS said.

The three-year-old girl was taken to Peter Lougheed Centre instead of the Alberta Children’s Hospital due to the serious nature of her condition, according to EMS.

She was transferred to the Alberta Children’s Hospital later on Thursday “in at least serious, potentially critical condition,” EMS said.

“Under normal circumstances had this happened a little more closely to the Children’s Hospital that would have been our primary destination to go to,” Calgary EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux said.

“So at this time, her care will continue at the Alberta Children’s Hospital under the best circumstances.”

Brideaux said the incident is a reminder that young children need constant supervision around water.

“These things can happen in moments, even seconds,” he said.

“A child’s ability in the water can vary at that age from very minimal to a little more adept; regardless, if that child is out of arm’s length, there is a risk at all times.”

Prairie Winds Park said while there are no lifeguards on duty at its wading pool, children under the age of seven are required to have adult supervision.

