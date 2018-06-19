Child drowns in Shamattawa, Man.

A four-year-old boy drowned while swimming in Shamattawa last week.

RCMP said Tuesday they were called to Gods River, in Shamattawa, June 12.

The child had been swimming with other kids when he began struggling and went under water.

RCMP said community members and officers were on scene immediately and started a search, both in the water and on shore. Nets were also set so the boy would not be swept away in the current.

The search continued for two days and on June 14 community members checked the nets and found the body of the little boy.

No foul play is suspected.

Shamattawa is about 750 km northeast of Winnipeg.