Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Body of Calgary boy who drowned near Seebe Dam recovered

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 11:34 am
Officials searching on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 for a boy missing near the Seebe Dam.
Officials searching on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 for a boy missing near the Seebe Dam. Carolyn Kury de Castillo / Global News

The body of a Calgary teenager who drowned near the Seebe Dam nearly two weeks ago has been found, according to the RCMP.

In a Tuesday update, police said the body of 16-year-old Blessing Paul was found underwater on Monday, with the help of the Central Alberta Rescue Diving Society and Cochrane Search and Rescue.

Read more: ‘Such a sweet boy’: Calgary mom grieves loss of son in drowning tragedy near Seebe Dam

RCMP said the boy was swimming near the dam on Aug. 8 and tried to cross the river to meet friends when he was swept under the water.

“Such a sweet boy” Calgary mom grieves loss of son in drowning tragedy near Seebe Dam
“Cochrane RCMP continue to investigate this tragic event,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said.

Seebe Dam is about 80 kilometres west of Calgary.

