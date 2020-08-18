Body of Calgary boy who drowned near Seebe Dam recovered

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a Calgary teenager who drowned near the Seebe Dam nearly two weeks ago has been found, according to the RCMP.

In a Tuesday update, police said the body of 16-year-old Blessing Paul was found underwater on Monday, with the help of the Central Alberta Rescue Diving Society and Cochrane Search and Rescue.

RCMP said the boy was swimming near the dam on Aug. 8 and tried to cross the river to meet friends when he was swept under the water.

“Cochrane RCMP continue to investigate this tragic event,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said.

Seebe Dam is about 80 kilometres west of Calgary.