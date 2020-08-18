Menu

Summer drowning incidents in B.C. up from 2019: Emergency Health Services

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 3:45 pm
New high-tech device designed to help rescuers find drowning victims faster
A new device designed and built be a Vancouver-based company is designed to help lifeguards and other rescuers more quickly locate drowning victims. Aaron McArthur reports

There have been more summer drowning incidents this year than last, according to B.C.’s Emergency Health Services.

On Tuesday, Emergency Health Services released the latest statistics regarding the number of drowning and near-drowning incidents across the province.

It said the number of emergency calls for water incidents in 2020 is up from 2019, with paramedics attending 159 calls so far this summer — with two weeks still left in August.

For all of last summer, there were 138 incidents.

Read more: Search crews recover body of presumed drowned man from Okanagan Lake

It also noted that the Interior Health region has the highest number of summer incidents so far at 51. Vancouver Island was next at 37.

For the year, Vancouver Island had the most incidents at 78. The Interior region was next at 69.

Emergency Health Services said that this past weekend, there were 11 calls across the province for drowning and near-drowning incidents. It said most summer weekends in B.C. average about four incidents.

B.C. EHS said paramedics typically respond to about 350 drowning incidents a year.

Health Matters: Lifesaving tips to prevent drowning
Health Matters: Lifesaving tips to prevent drowning

Below are statistics from B.C. EHS on water incidents that paramedics attend to:

2020 incidents

  • June: 42
  • July: 73
  • August (to date): 44

2019 incidents

  • June: 35
  • July: 55
  • August: 48

By region, July 2020:

  • Vancouver Island: 19
  • Vancouver Coastal: 18
  • Fraser Health: 9
  • Interior Health: 21
  • Northern Health: 6

By region, June-July-August 2020:

  • Vancouver Island: 37
  • Vancouver Coastal: 35
  • Fraser Health: 26
  • Interior Health: 51
  • Northern Health: 10

By region, January to August 2020:

  • Vancouver Island: 78
  • Vancouver Coastal: 59
  • Fraser Health: 45
  • Interior Health: 69
  • Northern Health: 15
One dozen foreign nationals have drowned in B.C. in last 15 years
One dozen foreign nationals have drowned in B.C. in last 15 years

Vancouver Island numbers for 2020

  • January: 10
  • February: 5
  • March: 3
  • April: 12
  • May: 11
  • June: 9
  • July: 19
  • August (to date):  9
  • Total this year to date: 78

Vancouver Coastal numbers for 2020

  • January: 4
  • February: 4
  • March: 6
  • April: 2
  • May: 8
  • June: 7
  • July: 18
  • August (to date):  10
  • Total this year to date: 59

Fraser Health numbers for 2020

  • January: 3
  • February: 4
  • March: 4
  • April: 3
  • May: 5
  • June: 7
  • July: 9
  • August (to date):  10
  • Total this year to date: 45
Good Samaritans recount desperate effort to save Whistler drowning victim
Good Samaritans recount desperate effort to save Whistler drowning victim

Interior Health numbers for 2020

  • January: 1
  • February: 3
  • March: 0
  • April: 6
  • May: 7
  • June: 16
  • July: 21
  • August (to date):  15
  • Total this year to date: 69

Northern Health numbers for 2020

  • January: 0
  • February: 0
  • March: 1
  • April: 1
  • May: 3
  • June: 3
  • July: 6
  • August (to date):  1
  • Total this year to date: 15
RCMP cautioning people after recent drownings
RCMP cautioning people after recent drownings
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganBCFraser HealthVancouver Coastal HealthBC Emergency Health ServicesBCEHSDrowningsInterior Health RegionNorthern HealthBC Drowningsvancouver island health
