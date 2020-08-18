Search crews recover body of presumed drowned man from Okanagan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a man believed to have drowned in Okanagan Lake during the weekend was recovered on Monday.

West Kelowna RCMP say the man went swimming near Tugboat Beach on Sunday, around 6 p.m., and that he failed to resurface.

People in the area tried locating the 29-year-old Kelowna man but were unable to find him.

Search crews also tried locating him but were unsuccessful until late Monday afternoon. Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and the RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team were also involved in the search.

During the search process, police asked boaters to stay away from the area. They also asked drone operators to steer clear as well, stating drones could interfere with aerial search efforts.

Police say criminality is not suspected in this matter, and that the BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s death.

