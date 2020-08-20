Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher to undergo surgery for broken jaw

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher (11) will be undergoing surgery for a broken jaw after receiving a cross-check to the face on Aug. 19, general manager Marc Bergevin announced in a statement on Thursday.

The Habs played Game 5 of the series against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, when defenceman Matt Niskanen hit number 11 in the face with his stick during the third period.

Gallagher’s injury will force him out of the Toronto bubble, which has housed 12 teams in quarantine without contact with the outside world in order to protect team, staff and residents of the Toronto area from COVID-19.

The Habs forward, who also serves as one of the team’s alternate captain, will be out for the remainder of the quarterfinal series against Philadephia.

Wednesday’s match didn’t come without controversy as rookie centerman Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) collided with Flyers’ player Travis Sanheim and recieved a five-minute major penalty, then was ejected from the game.

Many fans complained on social media, saying the hit Gallagher suffered deserved reprecussions and the referrees were too strict with Kotkaniemi.

Sanheim suffered cuts to the forehead causing him to bleed but he was able to play shortly after and will stay for the rest of the series, whereas Gallagher won’t.

The Canadiens won the game 5 to 3 yesterday, pushing a game 6. The Flyers are leading the series 3 – 2.

