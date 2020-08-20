Coronavirus: BC Ferries to require all passengers to wear masks starting Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Monday, passengers on all BC Ferries routes will need to wear a non-medical mask while at a terminal or aboard a vessel.

The ferry corporation announced the new policy to help curb the spread of COVID-19 Wednesday, along with its first-quarter results.

Back in June, BC Ferries ordered customers to wear face coverings when physical separation of two metres couldn’t be maintained.

Effective Aug. 24, that provision is being expanded to cover all BC Ferries property.

Earlier this month, TransLink and BC Transit announced they would make masks mandatory on all modes of transit starting Aug. 24.

B.C.’s Ministry of Education is also requiring staff and older students to wear masks when in crowded, shared areas in schools, such as hallways.