Health

Coronavirus: BC Ferries to require all passengers to wear masks starting Monday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 9:13 pm
BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Galiano Island and Mayne Island while traveling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Friday August 26, 2011.
BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Galiano Island and Mayne Island while traveling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Friday August 26, 2011. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

Starting Monday, passengers on all BC Ferries routes will need to wear a non-medical mask while at a terminal or aboard a vessel.

The ferry corporation announced the new policy to help curb the spread of COVID-19 Wednesday, along with its first-quarter results.

Read more: BC Ferries to require passengers to have face masks on longer sailings

Back in June, BC Ferries ordered customers to wear face coverings when physical separation of two metres couldn’t be maintained.

COVID-19 recovery: BC Ferries get federal ‘Safe Restart’ cash
Effective Aug. 24, that provision is being expanded to cover all BC Ferries property.

Read more: Mandatory masks to be required on all Metro Vancouver public transit amid COVID-19

Earlier this month, TransLink and BC Transit announced they would make masks mandatory on all modes of transit starting Aug. 24.

B.C.’s Ministry of Education is also requiring staff and older students to wear masks when in crowded, shared areas in schools, such as hallways.

