Campfire bans in effect at 4 parks across southern Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport has issued restrictions on open fires at four provincial parks.

Due to an elevated fire risk campfires are restricted at:

Cypress Lake Recreation Site

Cypress Hills Provincial Park

Rowan’s Ravine Provincial Park

Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park

Portable heating devices and other cooking or heating devices are still allowed at the parks’ discretion. This could include fire pits, barbecue pressurized stoves and charcoal briquettes.

The ministry says the restriction on campfires will remain in effect until conditions improve and the restrictions are lifted.

