Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Campfire bans in effect at 4 parks across southern Saskatchewan

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 7:17 pm
Due to an elevated fire risk campfires are restricted at four provincial parks in Saskatchewan.
Due to an elevated fire risk campfires are restricted at four provincial parks in Saskatchewan. File / Global News

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport has issued restrictions on open fires at four provincial parks.

Due to an elevated fire risk campfires are restricted at:

  • Cypress Lake Recreation Site
  • Cypress Hills Provincial Park
  • Rowan’s Ravine Provincial Park
  • Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park

Portable heating devices and other cooking or heating devices are still allowed at the parks’ discretion. This could include fire pits, barbecue pressurized stoves and charcoal briquettes.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario restricting outdoor fires during COVID-19 outbreak

The ministry says the restriction on campfires will remain in effect until conditions improve and the restrictions are lifted.

Reaction to back-to-school plan update in Saskatchewan
Reaction to back-to-school plan update in Saskatchewan
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
campfire banTourism SaskatchewanSaskatchewan Landing Provincial ParkCypress Hills Provincial ParkRowan's Ravine Provincial ParkCypress Lake Recreation Sitecampfire ban saskatchewanMinistry of Parks Recreation and Sport
Flyers
More weekly flyers