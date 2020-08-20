3rd person arrested following slaying in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police say they have arrested a third person following the killing of Earl Francis Dufour, who died by gunshot from an incident on Aug. 1.

Isaiah James Dustyhorn, 20, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Thursday afternoon.

Two others have been previously charged in the killing of Dufour, who died after weeks in the hospital.

Dominick Mark Cochrane, 22, and Angelica Violet Taypotat, 23, are jointly charged with first-degree murder.

Police say the investigation began when officers were called to Krauss Street in the city’s Mount Royal neighbourhood for a firearms offence.

Story continues below advertisement

Police found Dufour, a 30-year-old man from Lebret, Sask., suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

EMS transported Dufour to the hospital with injuries described by police as serious. According to police, Dufour died on Aug. 15.

This is the city’s ninth homicide of 2020.