Doctor Creek wildfire burning in the Kootenays prompts evacuation order

Send this page to someone via email

The Doctor Creek wildfire burning 25 kilometres southwest of Canal Flats in the Kootenays has forced the evacuation of 10 properties.

The Regional District of East Kootenay issued the order Wednesday for the properties located in Electoral Area F in the Findlay Creek area.

The order includes the Findlay Creek area north of Whitetail Lake up to Dutch Creek, west to the Purcell Conservancy Corridor, south to Doctor Peak and Mount Allen, and east to the Skookumchuck FSR.

The Doctor Creek wildfire, discovered Tuesday, is about 400 ha in size but the B.C. Wildfire Service says the estimated size is expected to increase as more accurate mapping becomes available.

Twenty firefighters are currently battling the blaze.

4:02 Christie Mountain wildfire update Thursday morning Christie Mountain wildfire update Thursday morning

Story continues below advertisement

There are now three wildfires of note in B.C., meaning they are very visible or pose a threat to public safety.

Almost 100 active fires are currently burning in the province, with 49 sparked in the last two days.

The biggest fire remains the Christie Mountain fire, burning north of Okanagan Falls on the east side of Skaha Lake.

It is now estimated to be 2,000 ha in size.