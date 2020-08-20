Menu

Commentary

Scott Thompson: Medical officials have consistent back-to-school protocols

By Scott Thompson 900 CHML
Coronavirus: Doug Ford stands by back-to-school plan
A frustrated Premier Doug Ford continues to defend the province’s back-to-school plan after a recent survey showed many parents are still on the fence about letting their kids return to the classroom. Miranda Anthistle explains.

Parents and students alike are anxious, to say the least, about going back to class this September.

Being caught in the middle of an ongoing teacher union/government battle doesn’t help. It only stoking fears, tension and divisiveness.

Read more: Back to school in Hamilton may be staggered as registration glitches pop up

Every chief medical officer of health for every province in the country, representing every political stripe, has agreed to basically the same protocols across our land for sending kids back to school.

Whom else do you listen to?

There will always be risk. No plan is perfect. It may change several times. That is life in a global pandemic.

But let’s take our advice from the medical officers charged with keeping us healthy across the country, and from provinces with governments from every political party, who say this is the best way to move forward.

Let’s not take the advice of others who are using the pandemic to further their own agenda.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​

