Some relief on the way amidst another South Okanagan ER closure

Ongoing staffing shortages have triggered another emergency room closure in the Interior Health region.

On Wednesday, the South Okanagan Similkameen Health Centre, in Keremeos, B.C., temporarily closed to walk-ins. And the closure comes just days after the South Okanagan General Hospital ER in Oliver closed for the eighth time this month.

“Just a reminder that everybody is doing their best and we also have to look after the caregivers and well-being, when we’re stretching a physician or a paramedic or nurse to work extra shifts when there’s shortages,” said Ambulance Paramedics of BC president Troy Clifford.

“This is why we got into this, to care for people so they’re not taking this lightly, closing, and I think it’s important to remind that everybody’s trying to do their best but we can only do so much with the numbers we have.

Story continues below advertisement

“(We are) Asking the public for patience with the system and I’m optimistic that everybody wants to fix these things and we’ll be able to get there.”

2:22 ER closures putting stress on neighbouring communities’ paramedics

With the closure, patients that need urgent care are advised to call 911 or visit a nearby hospital in Penticton, Princeton or Oliver — which are each an approximately 40-minute drive one way.

The president of Ambulance Paramedics of BC says the continued emergency room closures is putting pressure on paramedics in neighbouring communities.

“It impacts longer transport times with patients, for ambulances, particularly, but it also impacts the wellness of people and that they have to travel further for that care that they would normally get in their community,” said Clifford.

“And if they get discharged, there are more logistics and challenges for them to get back to their communities, should they not require an ambulance. So, there’s a whole bunch of pressures, that are put on the system, that has the very potential for impacting patient outcomes.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:28 Oliver Mayor speaks out following frequent ER closures

In a news release, Interior Health says the closure in Keremeos is due to unexpected limited nursing availability. The health authority was unavailable for an interview.

On Wednesday, the province announced a proposal for bylaw changes that would allow physician assistants to work in emergency rooms across the province.

“The Ministry of Health has been working with the College of Physicians and Surgeons to introduce physician assistants into B.C.’s emergency departments,” said B.C.’s Minister of Health Adrian Dix in a statement.

“This will support healthcare workers to provide services to patients and help patients access the services they need as we continue to build out team-based care across the healthcare system.”

1:54 B.C. physician assistants to work in ER’s

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia (CPSBC), in consultation with the Ministry of Health, has posted the proposal.

Story continues below advertisement

The public now has seven days to weigh in online with the CPSBC and if approved, physician assistants could work in ERs under the direction of physicians.

“Physician assistants work under the direction and supervision of physicians to provide a broad range of health services, including performing patient exams, ordering laboratory and diagnostic tests, prescribing medications, managing treatment plans, and advising patients on preventative care and optimal health practices,” read the statement.

The provincial government estimates about 30 to 50 physician assistants are living in B.C., and training takes around 24 months before writing the certification exam.

The bylaw change could provide some much-needed relief for hospitals that are facing a staffing shortage.

“I would anticipate the communities that we just discussed South Okanagan, Oliver, Merritt communities that have seen challenges in their emergency departments…. that this should be an opportunity to bolster those supports for the healthcare professional and the physicians in those communities,” said Clifford.