Accused Fredericton shooter Matthew Raymond found fit to stand trial on murder charges

Send this page to someone via email

Matthew Vincent Raymond is expected to stand trial on Sept. 15 on four counts of first-degree murder after a jury found him fit to stand trial Thursday.

A jury heard testimony during Raymond’s fitness trial, which started Wednesday afternoon.

The fitness trial determines if the accused can follow court proceedings and conduct a defence, or instruct his lawyers on how to proceed in a criminal trial. This trial deals with the “here and now” of Raymond’s health; it has no representation of his condition at the time of the alleged crime.

Raymond is accused of the shooting deaths of Bobbi-Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud and responding Fredericton police officers Sara Burns and Robb Costello on Aug. 10, 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

The jury, consisting of 12 people, heard evidence called by the defence Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. Two people testified: a psychiatrist and a member of the defence team. The Crown called no evidence for the fitness trial.

1:48 Fredericton, police force mark 2 years since shooting Fredericton, police force mark 2 years since shooting

Justice Larry Landry gave his final instructions to the jury before deliberations began at about 1:20 p.m. AT Thursday.

The only two possible verdicts were whether Raymond was fit or unfit to stand trial.

Read more: Jury finds alleged Fredericton shooter Matthew Raymond unfit to stand trial

“Both the Crown and the defence are saying that they are of the opinion, they agree their position is that Matthew Raymond is now fit to stand trial,” Landry told the jury.

Story continues below advertisement

“To find Matthew Raymond fit to stand trial, you must be convinced on a balance of probabilities. This means that it is more likely than not that Matthew Raymond is fit. It does not have to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The judge said jurors must decide whether they completely, partially or don’t believe the testimony in the trial.