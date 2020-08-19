Jury selected for Matthew Raymond’s fitness trial

Send this page to someone via email

The final four jurors were selected and sworn in on Wednesday for a hearing in Fredricton that will determine whether Matthew Vincent Raymond is fit to instruct defence counsel in his upcoming murder trial.

If found fit, Raymond’s criminal trial is expected to start Sept. 15.

Initially, the trial was set to start Sept. 28 but was pushed ahead at the request of Nathan Gorham, the defence lawyer.

Raymond is accused of four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Bobbi-Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud and responding Fredericton Police officers Sara Burns and Robb Costello in August 2018.

Jury selection started Monday for the fitness hearing, which is expected to start at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“New Brunswick will hold the first jury selection and full jury trial in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic led to reduced court operations across the country,” according to a statement previously released by New Brunswick’s Justice and Office of the Attorney General.

The jury selection process is being held at the Fredericton Convention Centre to allow for physical distancing.

As of now, Raymond’s judge and jury fitness trial is listed on the Fredericton Court of Queen’s Bench docket until Friday.

If found fit, he could choose to proceed into the criminal trial with the same jury or request a new jury be selected.

