Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Jury selected for Matthew Raymond’s fitness trial

By Callum Smith Global News
Judge replaced in case of man accused in Fredericton shootings in 2018
WATCH: (July 24, 2020) The replacement comes less than a month before Matthew Raymond will appear before a jury tasked with deciding whether he is mentally fit to stand trial. Silas Brown has more.
The final four jurors were selected and sworn in on Wednesday for a hearing in Fredricton that will determine whether Matthew Vincent Raymond is fit to instruct defence counsel in his upcoming murder trial.

If found fit, Raymond’s criminal trial is expected to start Sept. 15.

Read more: Former trial judge for Matthew Raymond case stepped away to avoid ‘unsatisfactory distraction’

Initially, the trial was set to start Sept. 28 but was pushed ahead at the request of Nathan Gorham, the defence lawyer.

Raymond is accused of four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Bobbi-Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud and responding Fredericton Police officers Sara Burns and Robb Costello in August 2018.

Story continues below advertisement
Jury to decide if Matthew Vincent Raymond is fit to stand trial
Jury to decide if Matthew Vincent Raymond is fit to stand trial

Jury selection started Monday for the fitness hearing, which is expected to start at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Trending Stories

“New Brunswick will hold the first jury selection and full jury trial in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic led to reduced court operations across the country,” according to a statement previously released by New Brunswick’s Justice and Office of the Attorney General.

The jury selection process is being held at the Fredericton Convention Centre to allow for physical distancing.

Read more: Unprecedented jury selection for Matthew Raymond hearing amid COVID-19

As of now, Raymond’s judge and jury fitness trial is listed on the Fredericton Court of Queen’s Bench docket until Friday.

If found fit, he could choose to proceed into the criminal trial with the same jury or request a new jury be selected.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19CrimeFredericton ShootingFredericton Police Forcerobb costelloDonnie RobichaudMatthew RaymondSara BurnsMatthew Vincent RaymondFredericton CrimeFredericton Convention CentreBobbi Lee WrightFredericton Shooting 2018August 2018
Flyers
More weekly flyers