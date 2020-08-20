Halifax police search for missing 10-year-old girl

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old girl.
Audrey White was last seen in the area of Bayer’s Road and Ashburn Avenue in Halifax on August 19th around 9:30 p.m.
Audrey is described as four-feet eleven-inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds. She has shoulder length brown hair and was last seen wearing a red and black checkered shirt and red jogging pants.
Police say there is no information to suggest foul play, however, her family and police are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Audrey White is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016.
