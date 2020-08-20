Menu

Canada

Halifax police search for missing 10-year-old girl

By Dave Squires Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 2:30 am
Halifax Regional Police are seeking help from the public in the search for 10-year-old Audrey White who was last seen Aug. 19 in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

Audrey White was last seen in the area of Bayer’s Road and Ashburn Avenue in Halifax on August 19th around 9:30 p.m.

Audrey is described as four-feet eleven-inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds. She has shoulder length brown hair and was last seen wearing a red and black checkered shirt and red jogging pants.

Police say there is no information to suggest foul play, however, her family and police are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Audrey White is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016.

