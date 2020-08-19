Menu

News

71-year-old motorcycle driver killed in crash at McGillivray Blvd. intersection

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 6:14 pm
File: A photo of an RCMP vehicle.
File: A photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

A 71-year-old Winnipeg man is dead following a collision on McGillivray Boulevard in the RM of MacDonald.

RCMP say the incident unfolded around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of McGillivray and Loudoun Road.

Investigators believe the man was driving a motorcycle southwest when an SUV, driven by an 88-year-old woman from Winnipeg, heading in the opposite direction attempted a left-hand turn in front of him.

The man struck the vehicle and was thrown from his bike, while the SUV crashed into another vehicle that was stopped on Loudoun Road waiting to turn.

Mounties say the man was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

RCMP along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist are continuing with the investigation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP, Fatal Collision, Manitoba RCMP, Mounties, Vehicle Collision, McGillivray Boulevard, Loudoun Road
