Three killed in 24-hour period on Manitoba roads: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say officers responded to three separate vehicle fatalities within 24 hours on a particularly deadly weekend.

The first incident unfolded around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning in the RM of Ste. Anne.

Steinbach RCMP believe a 46-year-old man walking on Highway 1 west of Richer was struck and killed by a semi travelling west.

Mounties haven’t said whether there will be any charges related to that case.

Approximately 12 hours later, Falcon Lake RCMP were called to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1, two kilometers west of the Falcon Lake exit, in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

According to Mounties, a 20-year-old man from Prince George, B.C., is believed to have veered into oncoming traffic while travelling eastbound on a curve.

His vehicle struck a pickup truck before eventually colliding with a westbound semi.

The man died at the scene; no other injuries were reported.

Then, at around 1:00 a.m. Monday, RCMP say a 36-year-old man failed to make a turn properly while travelling through Crane River First Nation, left the road and rolled.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Manitoba RCMP, along with Forensic Collision Reconstructionists, continue to investigate in all three cases.

