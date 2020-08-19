RCMP ‘examining’ decision to give WE Charity deal to run student service program

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they are “examining” the decision by the federal government to give WE Charity a deal to administer a now-cancelled student service program.

Global News on Wednesday asked the national police force “whether the RCMP is investigating the Liberal government’s decision to award a contract to the WE Charity Foundation to administer the $900-million federal student grant program?”

A spokesperson for the force responded as follows.

“The RCMP is examining this matter carefully with all available information and will take appropriate actions as required. It would be inappropriate for us to provide anymore further comments on this matter at this time.”

The RCMP similarly said last year that it was “examining” the SNC Lavalin case.

An examination is not the same as a formal criminal investigation.

The now nullified contract is, however, at the centre of an investigation by federal ethics commissioner Mario Dion.

The ongoing inquiry is seeking to determine whether the federal government engaged in a conflict of interest by awarding WE Charity the single-source contract.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came under fire after it was revealed members of his family – his mother Margaret Trudeau, his brother Alexandre Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau – had each received payments for speaking at a number of the charity’s events.

Dion also broadened the scope of the ethics probe to include investigating whether former Finance Minister Bill Morneau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by accepting travel gifts from the charity.

Last month, Morneau revealed to a House of Commons Committee that he had recently reimbursed the organization more than $41,000 to cover travel expenses incurred when he, his wife and their daughters took part in trips with WE Charity.

Morneau served as Canada’s Finance Minister under Trudeau until his resignation on Monday.

-With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson