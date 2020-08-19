Montreal public health urges all Occupy the Hood protesters to get tested for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal public health officials are urging anyone who visited a massive gathering on Sunday at Mount Royal to get tested for the novel coronavirus.

Videos circulating on social media show hundreds of protesters dancing to live DJs and apparently not adhering to public health guidelines.

“On the images that we saw, people were not respecting social (distancing), the use of a mask, of a face shield, it was not seen on every participant,” said Montreal Public Health spokesperson Jean-Nicolas Aubé.

The protest was organized by Occupy the Hood, a non-profit community group that has been hosting demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality.

Organizers denied all requests for an interview, but put out a call on their Instagram story for all protesters to go get tested.

Story continues below advertisement

Call out for participants to go get tested. Credit: Occupy The Hood

In a statement to Global News, Mayor Valérie Plante said the images taken at the weekend event are concerning. She added she will be working with public health and the Montreal police in order to ensure such situations do not reoccur.

One participant, who asked to remain anonymous, told Global News that previous Occupy the Hood events he’s attended have been calm.

He said in the past, “there were volunteers distributing masks, gloves, there were sanitizing stations.”

“But it seems like those measures weren’t respected on Sunday.”

He thinks the well-known local DJs performing on Sunday attracted a larger crowd that organizers couldn’t control.

Story continues below advertisement

“To be honest we weren’t expecting that many people close together, so we were a bit scared at first.”

Montreal public health said people have the right to protest so they won’t stop them from happening, but if they do protest, activists need to remember we are still in the midst of a pandemic.

“We respect the right of people to protest; we’ve always done it,” said Aubé, “but it has to be done while respecting (distancing) and of course wearing a mask.”

Read more: Geordie theatre gears up for another season of performing amid pandemic

Even though the event took place outside, large gatherings are still a concern for health officials

“If you come into contact with a large number of people, every one of those contacts is a small potential risk,” said epidemiologist Dr. Christopher Labos.

“The problem with small potential risks is that they can add up very, very quickly.”

Along with public health officials, Dr. Labos is encouraging those who attended Sunday’s event to get tested. He said its a selfless act that doesn’t take much time.

“Worst case scenario (if) you test positive, well, you self-isolate, and yes it’s a bit of an inconvenience but you are doing a world of good,” Dr. Labos said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Think of all the people you would of infected had you not known that and gone about your own daily business.”