London, Ont., police believe same suspect may be linked to 2 recent sexual assaults

Police in London, Ont., have released a suspect video as officers investigate two sexual assault incidents within the span of a week.

Police say the incidents occurred on Aug. 10 and 16, both around 9 p.m. in the evening.

In the earlier incident, police say the victim was walking past Nicholas Wilson Park on Adelaide Street South, south of Southdale Road East, at 8:52 p.m. “when she was sexually assaulted by a male.”

Police say the victim was able to flee the area and notify police, while the suspect took off through the park on a bicycle. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries, police say.

The suspect in that case is described by police as a white man in his 20s, about five-foot-six to five-foot-eight-inches tall with a slim build and brown or grey buzz-cut hair. He was wearing a polo shirt and shorts, police added.

The latest incident took place “in the area of Trafalgar Street and Carlton Street,” according to police. However, Google Maps does not list a Carlton Street off of Trafalgar, though there is a Carson Lane which intersects Trafalgar just east of Adelaide Street South.

In the Aug. 16 incident, police say the victim was walking in the area when she was sexually assaulted by a male. She did not sustain any physical injuries and notified police.

Police describe the suspect in that incident as a white man, around 30 years old, with an average height and build, who was wearing a t-shirt and bright blue shorts with a design.

The suspect video released by police is in relation to the Aug. 16 investigation, however, “investigators believe the same suspect could be responsible for both sexual assaults.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

If you believe you or someone you know has been a victim, London police offer online information here.



Additional information, community resources and support are also available here.