Coronavirus: No new cases in Peterborough, 1 out of 6 now tested

Peterborough Public Health reports no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

That report maintains the health unit’s overall cases at 101 with just two active cases for its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

On Wednesday, the health unit also released its weekly situational update, noting approximately 23,500 people have been tested for the virus — approximately one in six people for its jurisdiction.

The health unit also notes that over the past four weeks, there have been six new cases. Three of those cases were connected to an existing case while two were linked to community transmission and one related to travel.

Of the health unit’s 101 cases, 52.5 per cent are linked to contact with an existing case; 26.7 linked to travel and 20.8 per cent linked to community spread.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of two Peterborough residents, with both deaths occurring in April. Eight cases required hospitalized care and three were admitted

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

