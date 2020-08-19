Montreal port workers and employers at an impasse as strike goes into 10th day

Send this page to someone via email

Employers at the Port of Montreal say they are at an impasse with striking dockworkers, contradicting the federal labour minister’s upbeat assessment of talks as the port shutdown hit day 10.

Martin Tessier, head of the Maritime Employers Association, told reporters Wednesday that “negotiations are not really progressing” and characterized any progress as “very slow.”

The remarks follow Labour Minister Filomena Tassi’s depiction of “encouraging progress made between the two parties” this week, an appraisal that backs Ottawa’s decision to avoid intervening despite pleas from industry groups and the Ontario and Quebec governments.

Tessier says he has asked the union to move 477 containers out of about 11,500 now on the waterfront in order to clear essential goods such as pharmaceuticals and medical equipment needed for the COVID-19 pandemic as well as perishable foods and hazardous materials.

He says the union has agreed only to move COVID-19-related cargo. Tessier said the Maritime Employers Association will not hesitate to use replacement workers if needed in the next few days.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante tweeted on Wednesday saying she asked the federal government to step in and help both parties find a solution as she said the ongoing situation is a huge concern.

Je me suis entretenue avec @MarcGarneau ce midi concernant la situation au @PortMTL qui me préoccupe énormément. Les activités du port sont nécessaires à la vitalité de la métropole d’autant plus que la crise sanitaire a déjà fragilisé notre chaîne logistique. — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 19, 2020

“The port’s activities are necessary for the vitality of the city, especially since the health crisis has already weakened our logistics chain,” she wrote in French.

The strike by 1,125 dockworkers, who have been without a collective agreement since September 2018, revolves largely around wages and scheduling.

The union did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta