Fire investigator probes cause of northwest Calgary house fire

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 8:09 am
Several homes were damaged by a fire in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Citadel on Tuesday.
Several homes were damaged by a fire in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Citadel on Tuesday. Loren Andreae/Global News

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a house fire in the northwest Calgary community of Citadel.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 300 block of Citadel Point at about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday night.

When they arrived, crews saw smoke and flames coming from the roof and attic of the two-storey, multi-family townhouse.

3 homes damaged by fire in Calgary's Chapparal neighbourhood

The firefighters had to knock down the fire on the exterior before approaching the blaze from inside the home and searching for anyone who might have been inside.

“The fire was quickly brought under control, and with assistance from the Calgary Police Service, occupants were safely evacuated from all adjacent units,” the Calgary Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The home where the fire originated sustained damage to the roof and attic, and the other attached homes had smoke damage.

Crews were at the house overnight and the investigation into the cause is underway.

