Crime

2nd teen charged with 2nd-degree murder after man found on Brampton pathway

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 7:56 pm
Surajdeep Singh is seen in an undated photo.
Surajdeep Singh is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Peel Regional Police

Peel Regional Police say a second 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found without vital signs on a Brampton pathway.

Police said 22-year-old Surajdeep Singh was found “bloody and unconscious” on a recreational pathway near Queen Mary Drive, west of McLaughlin Road and south of Sandalwood Parkway West, just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Singh was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there a short time later. It’s unclear how he was injured and how long he was injured at the scene.

Read more: 16-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder after man found on Brampton pathway

Police said on Friday that a 16-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The accused, who can’t be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was set to appear in a Brampton court for a bail hearing on that day.

In an update released on Tuesday, police said the second 16-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday. He was set to appear in a Brampton court on Tuesday.

Officers said it’s believed there are no other suspects wanted.

Anyone with information about the investigation was asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477-

Crimepeel regional policeBrampton CrimeBrampton HomicideBrampton murderSurajdeep SinghSurajdeep Singh BramptonSurajdeep Singh homicideSurajdeep Singh murder
