Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Longtime Conservative MP Diane Finley says she’s not running in the next election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2020 3:44 pm
Conservative MP Diane Finley stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 10, 2018.
Conservative MP Diane Finley stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Longtime Conservative MP Diane Finley says she’s not running in the next election.

Finley says she’s had a “heck of a ride” but it’s time to move forward.

Read more: Bill Morneau steps down as finance minister

She’s represented the Ontario riding of Haldimand-Norfolk since 2004, and in a Facebook post called that job the honour of her life.

Trending Stories

Under former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, she served in multiple cabinet posts and in Opposition was the go-between for MPs and the national party.

Read more: Michael Levitt, Toronto Liberal MP, set to resign on Sept. 1

She joins other MPs who have decided not to be on the ballot in the next election, most notably Bill Morneau, who resigned as finance minister Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Liberal MP Michael Levitt recently announced he’s leaving his Toronto-area seat, while Conservative MP Bruce Stanton said in June he won’t seek another term in his Ontario riding.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Conservative PartyConservative Party of Canadafederal politicsConservative MPDiane FinleyHaldimand-NorfolkHaldimand-Norfolk MP
Flyers
More weekly flyers