London, Ont., man facing charges following east-end convenience store robbery: police

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 3:30 pm
Officials say it happened at around 3:20 a.m. Monday at a convenience store at 487 Hamilton Road.
Officials say it happened at around 3:20 a.m. Monday at a convenience store at 487 Hamilton Road. Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

London police say a man has been arrested after a convenience store robbery in the city’s east end.

Officials say it happened at around 3:20 a.m. Monday, when a man went inside a convenience store at 487 Hamilton Road, picked up a few items and demanded the items from the cashier while armed with what was believed to be a gun.

The suspect fled the scene with the items and the victim called 911, police say.

Read more: London, Ont., police searching for 2 men following reported east-end robbery

Officers say the suspect was found a short distance away. He was arrested without incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old London man has been charged with armed robbery and three other firearm related offences.

Police say the victim was not injured.

Read more: Second man arrested in alleged downtown London variety store robbery, police say

The accused is set to appear in court later this month.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519)-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

